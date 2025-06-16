Gadchiroli’s Tribal Students Fly to ISRO on First-Ever Flight from Naxal Red Zone

Advertisement



Nagpur,: In a moment of pride and progress, 120 tribal students from the Naxal-affected region of Gadchiroli boarded an airplane for the first time, en route to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru.

The students, hailing from residential schools in Sironcha, Wangapalli (Aheri), and Navegaon, come from underprivileged tribal communities. Their educational institutions are operated by the Social Welfare Department. Until now, many of these children had never even traveled to their district headquarters.

A farewell event at Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who encouraged the children to “soar high and never stop dreaming.”

The educational tour was initiated by Dr Sachin Madavi, Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare, and supported by Collector Avishyant Panda. The visit was funded with the backing of CM Fadnavis and Co-Guardian Minister Adv. Ashish Jaiswal.

Joining the send-off were Tribal Development Minister Dr Ashok Uike, Deputy Commissioner Dr Siddharth Gaikwad, ZP CEO Suhas Gade, and others who commended the students for their courage and ambition.

This inspiring journey from insurgency-hit villages to India’s premier space center marks a transformative leap — one of empowerment, dreams, and a future fueled by education.

