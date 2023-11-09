G Kumar Arogyadham to celebrate Dhanvantari Jayanti on Nov 10

Punjab Governor Purohit to inaugurate “Manoved” Integrated Mental Health Unit



Nagpur: A program is being organized at G Kumar Arogyadham, located at Jaripatka, Nara Road in Nagpur, on Friday, November 10, to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of Ayurveda, Lord Dhanvantari, and National Ayurveda Day. Religious events and the inauguration of “Manoved”- Integrated Mental Health Unit are scheduled for this day.

According to Dr. Mamtani, a religious program will be conducted from 6 am to 9 am by Adv. Madhavdas Mamtani, who will deliver a discourse on the life of Lord Dhanvantari, as depicted in the sacred text ‘Shri Dasam Granth’ authored by Shri Guru Gobind Singh.

The inauguration of “Manoved” is scheduled at 6:00 pm at the hands of Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab, in the august presence of Dr. Vedprakash Mishra and Adv. Madhavdas Mamtani. The program shall conclude with the launch of Swasthya Vatika’s Mental Health Special issue by the esteemed guests.

Dr. G.M. Mamtani mentioned that G Kumar Arogyadham will incorporate Ayurvedic medicines, Panchakarma, yoga practices, and modern medicine to address people’s mental health concerns. Head of Manoved, Dr. Harkishan Mamtani, said that the Integrated Mental Health Unit will cater to a range of mental illnesses including depression, anxiety disorders, stress-related issues, OCD, neuropsychiatric issues, dementia, sexual disorders, addiction, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, eating disorders, personality disorders, autism, ADHD, intellectual disabilities, and other mental health issues.

