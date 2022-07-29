G H Raisoni College of Engineering (GHRCE) Nagpur conducted Institute Innovation Council (IIC) Regional Meet under the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell & AICTE

Advertisement

Nagpur : G H Raisoni College of Engineering (GHRCE) Nagpur conducted Institute Innovation Council (IIC) Regional Meet under the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell & AICTEon 29thJuly 2022. This meet is organized to bring existing and prospective IIC institutions together, to provide a platform for sharing I&E knowledge and best practices in HEIs, to celebrate the achievements and impact created by IIC Institutions and to witness successful emergence of innovators and startup founders from HEIs.

Regional meet was inaugurated at the hands of chief guests Dr. RajendraKakde Advisor AICTE New Delhiand Shri P M Parlewar, Director MSME Maharashtra state in presence of Guest of honor Mr. DipanSahu, Assistant innovation Director Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, Chairman RGI, Shri SuniljiRaisoni and Director GHRCE DrSachinUntawale. Welcome address was delivered by Dr. SachinUntawale, Director GHRCE. Chief Guest of the function Shri P MParlewar greeted GHRCE for hosting regional meet and made aware about schemes of MSME, support available for patents &startups which can create various job opportunities, commercialization of the idea. He also focused on strengthening of industry institute network which is considered vital.

Advertisement

Chief Guest of Function DrRajendraKakde, Adviser AICTEthrew light on the importance of such regional meet & urged all to nurture the innovation practices among students. He also spoke about the funding schemes of AICTE for engineering, pharmacy colleges & for teachers, KAPILA scheme for patent. Mr. DipanSahu talked about the enrollment status of the IIC Colleges with motto behind IIC model. He stated about the innovation importance in India & appealed to all to develop vibrant startup ecosystem in India with IIC. Shri SuniljiRaisoni delivered the presidential address and appreciated the efforts of AICTE & MIC Govt. of India.

The meet comprised of Round Table interaction session followed by 4 tracks of Knowledge sharing on IIC, NISP, ARIIA, IP& Technology. The Round Table meeting graced by officials from Ministry of Education, AICTE and prominent regional ecosystem enablers from the Western region. Over all 250+ participants reported for the meet and taken advantage of the entire session. In this program the poster competition was organized in which 75+ posters were displayed by the participating institutes as event conducted under the ages of AzadiKaMaritMahotsav. 80+ innovation stalls were displayed showcasing innovative products and startups.

Valedictory function was conducted in presence of Mr. DipanSahu, Assistant Director, Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell.Certificates of appreciation were given to speakers, moderators and best five posters. Report of the event was presented by Dr Dinesh Padole, President, IIC-GHRCE while formal vote of thanks proposed by Dr. S B JajuDean R&D. Dr. Sachin Untawale, Director GHRCE, Dr. Dinesh Padole, President IIC, Dr. S B Jaju Dean R&D, Dr. PremaDaigavane, Convener, IIC-GHRCE and entire organizing team made the event successful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement