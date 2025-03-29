Futala Lake Under Threat: NMC Pushes for Commercialization Despite Legal Battle

Advertisement



Nagpur: The scenic Futala Lake, one of Nagpur’s cherished natural landmarks, is at risk of irreversible ecological damage as the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) pushes forward with a controversial plan to convert 65,000 square feet of land meant strictly for agricultural research into a commercial and parking space.

The disputed land, located in the ecologically sensitive command area of Futala Lake, was originally allotted by the Maharashtra government to Panjabrao Deshmukh Krushi Vidyapeeth for agricultural research and education. However, in a move that has sparked outrage among environmentalists and concerned citizens, NMC, in collaboration with the university and MahaMetro, has initiated the process to alter its designated use.

Violation of Ecological Norms?

Environmental activists argue that the move is not only a violation of the designated land use but also a significant threat to Nagpur’s fragile ecological balance. The Swacch Association, an environmental advocacy group, has been actively fighting to secure wetland status for Futala Lake. If granted, this status would provide vital legal protection against any such commercial exploitation.

Despite a pending petition in the Supreme Court by Swacch Association, the municipal body has proceeded with the modification under Section 37 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966. The NMC’s public notice, dated March 28, 2025, outlines its plan to rezone the area from “Agriculture” to “Parking & Commercial.”

Public Outrage and Legal Challenges

Activists and local residents have expressed deep concern over the decision. “Futala Lake is not just a water body; it’s a part of Nagpur’s heritage and a critical environmental asset. Converting its surroundings into commercial property will severely impact the ecosystem,” said Anil Joshi, a member of Swacch Association.

Legal experts point out that modifying the land use while a Supreme Court petition is pending could set a dangerous precedent. “The case for wetland status is still under consideration. Any move by NMC to change the land’s purpose at this stage raises serious legal and ethical questions,” said Advocate Priya Deshmukh.

NMC’s Public Notice and Next Steps

The official notice from NMC states that the revised development plan modifications are available for public inspection at the Deputy Director, Town Planning Department, at the Nagpur Municipal Corporation office. Citizens have been given 30 days to submit their objections or suggestions regarding the proposed changes.

Activists are urging residents to voice their opposition. “We cannot afford to lose another green space to unplanned commercialization. We urge Nagpurians to file objections before the deadline and stand together to protect our city’s natural heritage,” added Joshi.

Call for Government Intervention

Several civic bodies and environmentalists are now calling on the Maharashtra government to intervene and halt the conversion process. With legal battles looming and public sentiment against the move growing, the future of Futala Lake hangs in the balance.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Nagpur’s green lungs will be preserved or paved over in the name of urban expansion. The question remains: Will the city prioritize its ecological integrity, or will commercial interests take precedence?

