Fuel prices remain unchanged Today, check latest rates here

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: The petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged today for the 78th day in a row on Monday i.e. August 8, except in Maharashtra.

The fuel prices were slashed in Maharashtra after the state government lowered the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre, respectively, on July 14.

Petrol in Mumbai will now cost Rs 106.31 per litre after the price cut of Rs 5, down from Rs 111.35 per litre previously. Similarly, the price of diesel in Mumbai has been brought down from Rs 97.28 per litre to Rs 94.27 per litre, a reduction of Rs 3 per litre.

