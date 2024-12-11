From Nightclubs to a Coffee Shop Near You: Nagpur’s Pride DJ Tanishq Performs at Corridor Seven Coffee Roasters

Advertisement













Nagpur– When it comes to redefining the music scene in Nagpur, DJ Tanishq has always been a name synonymous with energy, talent, and innovation. Known for setting nightclubs ablaze with his electrifying beats, DJ Tanishq is now bringing his signature vibe to an unexpected yet exciting venue – Corridor Seven Coffee Roasters.

A New Rhythm at the Heart of Nagpur

Located in the heart of the city, Corridor Seven is a hotspot for coffee lovers and creative souls. This time, the aroma of freshly roasted coffee beans mingled with the pulsating energy of DJ Tanishq’s music, creating a vibe Nagpur has never witnessed before.

Advertisement

Today's Rate Wed 11 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 78,100/- Gold 22 KT 72,600/- Silver / Kg 94,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

An Evening to Remember

The performance was a unique blend of laid-back coffeehouse vibes and DJ Tanishq’s dynamic energy. Guests sipped on their favorite brews while grooving to live remixes of popular hits and original tracks. The café was buzzing with excitement, proving that great coffee and great music make an unbeatable combination.

Nagpur’s Rising Star

DJ Tanishq’s journey from local gigs to headlining major events is a testament to his passion and perseverance. With this performance at Corridor Seven, he continues to innovate and inspire, showing that good music can thrive in any space – from nightclubs to coffee shops.

What’s Next for DJ Tanishq?

With more experimental gigs and projects on the horizon, DJ Tanishq is set to keep surprising his audience. His ability to adapt and connect with different settings ensures that his star will only shine brighter.

For Nagpur, DJ Tanishq is more than a performer – he’s a symbol of the city’s evolving culture and creative potential.