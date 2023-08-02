Friends turn foes: Youth killed in broad daylight murder in Pachpaoli, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a broad daylight murder reported in Pachpaoli, a youth was brutally killed by his friends in Barse Nagar on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shyanki Bhoyar.

The police have booked the accused, Nayan Bodele, Kashish, and Gulya, on the charges of murder and have also detained a juvenile in connection with the crime.

According to police sources, the accused persons and the victim were friends. However, an argument broke out between them on Wednesday, following which the accused reportedly attacked Bhoyar with sharp-edged weapons, killing him on the spot.

After the news spread, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy. An offence under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered. Further investigations are ongoing.

