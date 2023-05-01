Friends and fans of DJ TEJAS who hails from Nagpur greet him on his Birthday

Nagpur: Disc jockey is a person who conducts a program of recorded music on radio, on television, or at discotheques or other dance halls. The format generally involves one person, the disc jockey, introducing and playing music and chatting informally and usually extemporaneously in the intervals.

The best DJs usually builds suspense and releases it, he or she constantly keeps their audiences engaged and taking them on a journey. A good DJ doesn’t plays tracks that don’t flow together, that doesn’t get the crowd going, or sound unoriginal. A good DJ usually wants to produce his or her own records especially for your sets. In the music industry, DJ is the first to know about which new artists have a buzz, what songs have no audience reaction and what songs are liked by the audiences. In music industry, DJ must be able to select and play music using multiple turntables to backup one or more rappers.

DJ Tejas started his DJing Career in 2011. DJ Tejas strengthened his foothold in a career in DJing by playing of ‘Sets’ in Clubs and various other Events at the start. He also acquired the position of ‘Official DJ’ of CP Club, situated in Nagpur City soon, becoming a beloved artist of the City.

He presented quite a lot of unique tunes to the public that were greatly appreciated lauded. Electronic Dance, Bollywood, Pop and Hip Hop- Genres of music helped DJ Tejas India to make a name for him.

A Professional DJ makes more money and gets better job opportunities so, DJ Test India enrolled in Azeredo Acoustics -The PRO DJ School, Mumbai and became a ‘Professional DJ’ soon marking a niche for himself throughout the country.

According to sources VDJ Tejas India is famous for his epic solo performances. DJ Tejas India has also performed both Nationally as well as Internationally with shows in Dubai, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Goa Guwahati, Siliguri Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Agra Hyderabad, Raipur Bilaspur, Mysore Bangalore, among many others.

During Corona Lockdown he created the ‘Мuskuraega India’- An official and iconic song that was remixed and created along with all the DJ’s of Nagpur City, as a tribute to the whole of India.

DJ Tejas India Lockdown Life: Australia Melbourne Club Disable: DJ Tejas India entertained the audience by going live on the official page of Melbourne Club Disabled.

DJ Tejas India original songs in Digital Platforms

1) Dreaming – DT Tejas India

2) Shivaaya – DJ Tejas India ft. Prachi Vaidya x victory

3). Additionally, 2 more songs soon to be made available on T-Series.

