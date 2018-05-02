Fresh Pic : Tiger spotted again in Mihan campus

Moving towards the Bor Tiger Reserve in Wardha



Nagpur: As the news of tiger in Mihan campus spread like a wildfire and went on to become talk of the town, yet another sighting of the wildcat around Patanjali site has come across.

The tiger was spotted sitting on the brink of the bushes in Mihan area at 4.35 pm on Tuesday.

A person who happened to come across the sight clicked a picture of the wild cat in his mobile phone.

The tiger that has been roaming in MIHAN region for the past four days is apparently moving out of the area.

“We have received reports that the tiger is moving towards the Bor Tiger Reserve in Wardha. Our team is on the field to confirm that,” Deputy Conservator of Forest Prabhunath Shukla told media. “If it is true, it’s good news,” he added.

Sukla said on Monday, the tiger had reportedly killed and eaten a calf in the area.