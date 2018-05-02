Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Mar 15th, 2021

    Fresh lockdown triggers migrant workers’ exodus again

    Nagpur: As the fresh lockdown came into force from Monday, March 15, in Nagpur district, the ‘distressed’ migrant workers started returning to their native states in exodus. While a significant majority of workers may be already in distress because of their poor earnings, the situation for another section was compounded due to the fresh lockdown.

    The ST Bus Stand in Ganeshpeth witnessed a horde of migrant workers who thronged to board buses for their respective destinations. The migrant workers moved in exodus to go to their native places on account of restrictions due to lockdown.

    The lockdown measures have left the migrant workers in dire straits as many of them earn their bread and butter by working in different units. Left with no choice, they decided to go to their native places for some sort of comfort.

    Trending In Nagpur
    पुण्यतिथीनिमित्त कविवर्य सुरेश भट यांना अभिवादन
    पुण्यतिथीनिमित्त कविवर्य सुरेश भट यांना अभिवादन
    एल.ए.डी. चौक मेट्रो स्टेशन युथ थीम वर
    एल.ए.डी. चौक मेट्रो स्टेशन युथ थीम वर
    Coronavirus: Nagpur reports 2,200+ fresh cases for three-days in a row, recovered cases cross 1.5 lakh mark
    Coronavirus: Nagpur reports 2,200+ fresh cases for three-days in a row, recovered cases cross 1.5 lakh mark
    Nagpur: Day 1 of week-long lockdown evokes mixed response
    Nagpur: Day 1 of week-long lockdown evokes mixed response
    Strike cripples banking services in Nagpur
    Strike cripples banking services in Nagpur
    Fresh lockdown triggers migrant workers’ exodus again
    Fresh lockdown triggers migrant workers’ exodus again
    असोसिएशन ऑफ प्रोग्रेसिव्ह एम्प्लॉइज इंडियातर्फे राष्ट्रीय धावपटूंचा सन्मान
    असोसिएशन ऑफ प्रोग्रेसिव्ह एम्प्लॉइज इंडियातर्फे राष्ट्रीय धावपटूंचा सन्मान
    व्यवसायिकांनी लॉकडाऊन काळामध्ये प्रशासनाला सहकार्य करावे : -डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    व्यवसायिकांनी लॉकडाऊन काळामध्ये प्रशासनाला सहकार्य करावे : -डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    दोन दुचाकीचोरट्यास अटक करण्यात पोलिसांना यशप्राप्त
    दोन दुचाकीचोरट्यास अटक करण्यात पोलिसांना यशप्राप्त
    “Stage Performance is Passion For Anant Kapaley” -Dr. S S Uttarwar
    “Stage Performance is Passion For Anant Kapaley” -Dr. S S Uttarwar
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145