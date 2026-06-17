French expert arrives in Nagpur to revive stalled Futala fountain project

French specialist begins detailed assessment of cables, pumps and lighting systems as MahaMetro pushes to restart the long-delayed Futala Musical Fountain project.

Advertisement

Nagpur: After remaining virtually dormant for nearly two years, the ambitious Futala Musical Fountain project has finally shown signs of revival with the arrival of a French technical expert tasked with assessing the condition of the long-delayed installation and charting a roadmap for its completion.

The visit of French fountain specialist Basile, who is leading a team of technicians, is being seen as a crucial development in a project that was once envisioned as one of Nagpur’s premier tourist attractions but has since become synonymous with delays, technical hurdles and mounting public frustration.

Gold Rate June 17 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 50,600 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,39,800 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,48,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Basile is expected to remain in Nagpur until June 22, during which he will conduct an extensive technical evaluation of the project in coordination with MahaMetro officials and the local execution team.

A key component of the ongoing inspection involves the examination of nearly 65 kilometres of electrical cabling installed across the fountain premises.

Advertisement

The French expert is reviewing the alignment, grouping and connectivity of the extensive cable network, which forms the backbone of the fountain’s synchronised operations involving water jets, lighting effects, music systems and automated controls.

Officials associated with the project said the assessment will determine whether the cables were laid according to international technical standards and whether the existing infrastructure can support seamless operation once the fountain becomes functional.

The exercise is expected to identify possible faults, connection gaps and technical shortcomings that may have emerged during the prolonged period of inactivity.

Even as inspections continue, work on the fountain’s illumination system has gathered pace. Around 250 LED lights are being installed at the site under the supervision of the visiting expert.

The lighting network is expected to play a central role in creating the visual effects that were originally planned as part of the musical fountain attraction overlooking Futala Lake.

Officials hope that the ongoing work will provide a clearer picture of the readiness of various components and help accelerate the restoration process.

Another critical aspect of Basile’s visit is the evaluation of the fountain’s pumping system, considered the heart of the entire installation.

During his previous visit nearly seven months ago, the expert had reportedly identified several technical deficiencies and recommended repairs to key components. The extended delay that followed has raised concerns about further deterioration of equipment exposed to weather conditions and prolonged non-use.

The condition of two to three newly delivered pumps will also be examined to determine whether they meet operational requirements and can be integrated into the system without additional modifications.

Upon completion of the inspection, Basile is expected to submit a comprehensive technical report detailing the repairs, replacements and upgrades required to make the fountain operational.

The report will serve as the basis for the next phase of the project, including procurement of specialised components that are not readily available in India.

According to sources, several critical parts may have to be imported from France, potentially influencing the project’s timeline and cost.

Once the technical requirements are finalised, fresh purchase orders will be issued to acquire the necessary equipment.

The Futala Musical Fountain was conceived as a landmark attraction aimed at enhancing Nagpur’s tourism profile and transforming the iconic Futala Lake precinct into a major recreational destination.

However, repeated delays, technical setbacks and incomplete infrastructure have kept the project from becoming operational despite significant investments and public expectations.

The ongoing inspection is now being viewed as a decisive phase that could finally break the deadlock and bring the long-pending project closer to completion.

For residents who have watched the unfinished structure remain idle for years, the arrival of the French expert has rekindled hopes that the city’s much-publicised musical fountain may finally spring to life in the near future.

Advertisement

भांडेवाडी में 60 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग ने 4 साल की मासूम के साथ... NAGPUR TODAY | TOP - 10 NEWS | 17 JUNE 2026 #news... बीएसएनएल केबल चोरी रैकेट का पर्दाफाश.. #nagpurnews #crime #latestnews #newsupdate आरटीआई में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा सामने आया.. #maharashtranews #latestnews #newsupdate 42 डिग्री तापमान से जनजीवन प्रभावित ...#news #newsupdate #latestnews #vidarbha #maharashtranews MD ड्रग्स पर पुलिस का बड़ा एक्शन बाप-बेटा गिरफ्तार..#nagpurnews #crime #mddrugs #latestnews

×