French company may set up distillery in Nagpur: Report

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government has initiated discussions with French alcohol giant Pernod Ricard for the establishment of a distillery in Nagpur. The proposed project involves the allocation of two land parcels, one spanning 75 acres and another 100 acres, located within MIDC’s Butibori industrial estate. Pernod Ricard, renowned for brands such as Royal Stag whisky and Chivas Regal, has engaged in preliminary talks regarding this prospective venture, a report in a local English daily said.

According to the report, a meeting convened between State Industries Minister Uday Samant, key officials from Pernod Ricard, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis showcased an optimistic outlook toward the potential collaboration. Minister Samant highlighted the company’s keen interest in setting up the distillery, estimating an investment of approximately Rs 2,500 crore, aiming to generate approximately 1,000 job opportunities in the region.

While no formal decision has been reached, Pernod Ricard officials emphasized that discussions are in an early stage, with no conclusive plans for a memorandum of understanding. A senior company representative clarified that the project’s details, including the new plant, remain under consideration, the report said.

Samant indicated that if finalized, the establishment of the distillery might take roughly two and a half years to become operational. He emphasized the State Government’s commitment to offering tailored incentives aligned with the company’s needs, citing Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis’s directive to extend comprehensive benefits. The project report for the Nagpur distillery is pending finalization by Pernod Ricard.

During the discussions, the Pernod Ricard team was also presented with available land in MIHAN-SEZ, envisioned to meet the company’s prerequisites, especially the abundant availability of water, a crucial requirement for any distillery operation.

In addition to the negotiations with Pernod Ricard, Minister Samant confirmed the allocation of 100 acres of land to Varad Alloys for establishing a plant in Gadchiroli, with an investment of Rs 1,540 crore. Furthermore, the State Government is planning a substantial investment of Rs 5,000 crore in Yavatmal.

As the talks progress, the State Government remains committed to facilitating the necessary infrastructure and incentives for potential investors, aiming to bolster industrial growth and employment opportunities across various regions in Maharashtra.

