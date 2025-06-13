Free Jaipur Foot Camp at SMHRC, Nagpur on June 22

Advertisement



In just three years, Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre (SMHRC) based in Wanadongri, Nagpur has grown from a 450-bed facility to a 1020-bedded multi-super speciality hospital, emerging as a beacon of affordable and accessible healthcare for the underserved populace of Central India. Driven by a mission to provide compassionate, quality medical care to all, SMHRC continues to expand its outreach with meaningful community-driven initiatives.

In a remarkable expression of service and inclusion, SMHRC, in collaboration with Rotary International District 3030, Rotary Club of Nagpur North, and Sadhu Vaswani Mission, Pune, will host a Free Artificial Limb (Jaipur Foot) Distribution Camp on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at its campus in Wanadongri, Hingna Road, Nagpur.

Gold Rate 13 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,400 /- Gold 22 KT 92,400 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,100/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This noble initiative, conceptualized by Hon’ble Shri Sameerji Meghe, MLA of Hingna Constituency, commemorates the birth anniversary of Hon’ble Smt. Shalinitai Dattaji Meghe (Mai Saheb)—a revered figure known for her lifelong dedication to social and healthcare causes. The event is generously supported by a personal philanthropic contribution from Shri Sameerji Meghe, underscoring his unwavering commitment to empowering the differently-abled and economically challenged segments of society.

The Jaipur Foot, an internationally recognized and cost-effective prosthetic limb, has restored mobility and dignity to thousands around the world. It enables individuals who have lost limbs due to trauma, illness, or congenital conditions to walk independently and reclaim a life of productivity and self-worth.

Speaking about the initiative, Shri Sameer Meghe stated, “This is a humble tribute to the compassion and service values imbibed from Smt. Shalinitai Meghe. Helping someone walk again and regain their independence is among the most impactful acts of humanity. Through this camp, we aim to bring back hope and dignity into the lives of those who need it the most.”

Dr. Anup Marar, Director, DMIHER (DU) Off-Campus, emphasized, “At SMHRC, we have always prioritized community healthcare—be it preventive outreach through Mahaarogya Camps, telemedicine, or rehabilitative efforts like this Jaipur Foot Camp. This initiative furthers our commitment to inclusive care and social responsibility.”

Smt. Manisha Manghani, President, Rotary Club of Nagpur North, added, “Rotary stands for ‘Service Above Self.’ This collaboration perfectly aligns with our mission of supporting the differently-abled. We are proud to contribute to such a meaningful cause under the able leadership of Shri Rajindersingh Khurana, District Governor, Rotary International District 3030.”

Shri Rajeev Warbhe, Chairman, Tribal Welfare Committee, Rotary District 3030, observed, “SMHRC has consistently demonstrated its leadership in community healthcare. With the support of dedicated doctors, social organizations, and forward-thinking leadership, this camp will indeed be a transformative event.”

Dr. Sudhir Singh- SMHRC Medical Superintendent conveyed that Dr. Vasant Gawande, Professor & Head, Department of Orthopaedics will spearhead the camp along with a committed team comprising Dr. Shivam Gupta, Dr. Bhagyashree Gohane, Shri Ajay Thakre, Dr. Seema Singh, and Shri Neeraj Kalihari.

Providing logistical details, Shri Ashwin Radke, Officer on Special Duty (Community Services), SMHRC, shared, “The camp will be held from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at SMHRC, Wanadongri, Nagpur. The process will include registration, screening, orthopaedic assessment, and prosthetic measurements. Fabrication of custom limbs will follow, with a formal distribution ceremony scheduled approximately 30 days later.”

The entire initiative is free of cost, but prior registration is mandatory to ensure organized, individualized service. Community members are encouraged to spread awareness so that this life-changing opportunity reaches those in genuine need. For Registration and Enquiries, please contact:

• Shri Rajeev Warbhe: 98226 97091

• Shri Ashwin Radke: 97669 13707

• Shri Wadhwani: 80550 88088

Present during the press briefing were Smt. Jyoti Kapoor(Chairman, Jaipur Foot, RID 3030), Hon. Club Secretary-Dr. Ali Akbar Mainum, Medical Director-Dr Shyam Wadhwani, Shri Amit Das, Shri Sanket Surkar, Dr. Noorul Ameen, and other distinguished dignitaries, reiterating their collective resolve toward inclusive community health advancement.

Issued in public interest by Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre in collaboration with Rotary International District 3030 and Sadhu Vaswani Mission, Pune.

Advertisement

Advertisement