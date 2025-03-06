Free Health Check-Up Camp Organized at DPS MIHAN for Students’ Well-Being

Advertisement



A comprehensive health check-up camp was successfully organized at Delhi Public School MIHAN on 5th March 2025 by a dedicated team of doctors from GMC Nagpur in collaboration with IMA Nagpur, aiming to promote good health and well-being among students. The initiative was undertaken as part of a community outreach program to ensure early detection of health issues and encourage preventive healthcare.

The camp, led by a team of experienced doctors and healthcare professionals, included general health check-ups, vision and dental screenings, and assessments of height, weight, and BMI. Special emphasis was placed on spreading awareness about hygiene, nutrition, and overall wellness.

