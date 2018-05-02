Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Free foodgrains to poor till end November: PM

    PM Modi’s 4 pm speech: “In comparison to other countries across the globe, India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against COVID-19. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role. Ever since Unlock1 started in the country, negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing. Earlier, we were more cautious about the use of masks, ‘do gaj doori’ and washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds.”

    “Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, we announced a package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore. In the last 3 months, Rs. 31,000 crore was deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs 18000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers.

    “The PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will continue till end November. Accordingly, 80 core Indians will get free foodgrains till November. Every family member of will receive 5 kilos of wheat or rice, and one kilo chana every month, from the government. The cost of this measure works out to Rs 90,000 cr.

    0