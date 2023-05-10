Freak mishap: 3 ST buses collide with each other on Nagpur-Wardha Road

Nagpur: In a freak incident, three buses of MSRTC collided with each other near Selu on the Nagpur-Wardha Road at Jangalpur turning on Wednesday morning. It has been reported that 20 passengers including the driver were injured. It all happened when one of the buses stopped due to a sudden tyre burst.

According to the information, ST Bus (MH40 Y 5585) coming from Nagpur towards Wardha was parked on the side of the road near Janglapur turning on Nagpur-Wardha road due to a tyre puncture. Another ST also stopped to allow the passengers of that bus to board another bus (MH-06/S8090. At the same time, another speeding ST bus (MH20/BL4104) hit the standing bus.

20 passengers including the driver have been injured in this accident. As soon as the Selu police got information about the accident, they reached the spot. The traffic system was disrupted due to this freak accident.

