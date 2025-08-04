Fraudulent NMC letter used to justify illegal construction

Advertisement



Nagpur: A case of fraud has emerged involving the fabrication of an official letter allegedly issued by a Junior Engineer of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, used to falsely legitimise an illegal construction. Jaripatka police have filed a case of cheating against four individuals, including a Health Inspector from the NMC and a local businessman.

The accused have been identified as Health Inspector Roshan Jambhulkar, businessman Suresh Khemchandani, Rajkumar Nehlani and Motwani. Notably the police registered the case nearly a year after the fraud came to light.

The incident concerns railway employee Roshan Sahare, whose father-in-law Wakde resides in Uppalwadi. Adjacent to the Wakde family’s plot was land belonging to the Meshram family which was subsequently purchased by Suresh Khemchandani. Khemchandani began construction work on the plot, reportedly obstructing the Wakde family’s access route. As Sahare’s in-laws are elderly, he raised complaints with both the municipal corporation and the police. However, no action was taken by either authority. Instead, Sahare found facing a counter allegation from Khemchandani, who accused him of issuing threats.

In response to Sahare’s complaint, Jaripatka police sought clarification from the Municipal Corporation regarding the disputed access path. On August 22, 2024, the police sent a formal request, and the next day received a letter stating that no public access route existed through the disputed land. Upon reviewing the letter, Sahare grew suspicious of its authenticity.

He then lodged a fresh complaint at the Jaripatka police station, but instead of initiating an investigation, police initially delayed action. It was only after Sahare escalated the matter to senior officials that the police began probing the issue.

The letter in question bore the signature of Banabakode, a junior engineer with the civic body. However, upon police questioning, Banabakode denied ever signing or issuing the document. Further inquiry revealed that the Wakde family’s access route had indeed been unlawfully blocked by Khemchandani. The fraudulent letter had been used to conceal this fact.

Investigations further uncovered that Health Inspector Roshan Jambhulkar had assisted Khemchandani in creating the forged document. Based on the findings, Jaripatka police registered a case against all four accused.