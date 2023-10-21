Fraudster Mandar Kolte, 11 others booked in fresh case for duping woman of Rs 1 cr

Nagpur: One more case of duping a woman to the tune of Rs 1 crore has been registered against fraudsters Mandar Kolte, Mangesh Petkar, Goyal aka Suraj Dey, and nine others at Dhantoli Police Station on Thursday.

The victim, Swati Kishanchand Ramnani (36), a resident of Bank Colony, Jaripatka, lodged a complaint that Mandar Kolte, Mangesh Petkar, Goyal aka Suraj Dey, in connivance with their accomplices Deepankar Sarkar, Amjad Khan, Chandrashekhar Ramteke, Pandurang Isarkar, Pramod Kadu, Pradeep, Bharat Suleman, Aman Pande and Raju Mandal called her at Kolte’s office near Sai Baba Mandir, Wardha Road, in July this year. They lured her to invest Rs 1 crore in Trade for Profit Scheme by promising 50 percent profit.

Presuming the scheme to be lucrative, she invested Rs 1 crore. After a couple of months, she approached the accused as she did not get any profit.

The accused bluntly refused to pay any money to her. Instead, they threatened her of dire consequences if she demanded the money from them. On the basis of Swati Ramnani’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 406, 420, 120(b), 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused persons.

It may be mentioned here that the Economic Offences Wing of the Nagpur Police had earlier arrested accused Mangesh Petkar and Goyal aka Suraj Dey, both residents of Mumbai, and their accomplice Mandar Kolte for duping a coal trader, Ankur Agrawal to the tune of Rs 5.4 crore by assuring returns of 15 to 20 percent in three months on investment in Extreme Networks India Private Ltd. Agrawal invested the amount between December 7, 2022 and February 3, 2023.

The accused trio had also misused blank cheques issued by Agrawal. Kolte was arrested from Kolhapur while Petkar and Dey were nabbed in Bengaluru. Further investigations are underway.

