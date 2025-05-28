Fourth Railway line between Wardha and Ballarshah approved by Union Cabinet

Advertisement



Nagpur: The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal to lay a fourth railway line between Wardha and Ballarshah, marking a significant boost to infrastructure development in the region. The decision was taken during the Union Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

Announcing the development, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the project aims to ease railway traffic and enhance transport capacity in the area. The new fourth line is expected to increase the speed and efficiency of both freight and passenger trains.

In addition to this infrastructure push, the Cabinet also approved a crucial move to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Kharif season crops by up to 50% over the cost of production, providing major relief to millions of farmers across the country.

The fourth railway line project from Wardha to Balharshah spans 134.52 km and is a brownfield endeavour aimed at reducing congestion on the Delhi-Chennai High-Density Corridor, which is presently utilized by 152%. This initiative operates alongside the current construction of the third line and strives to improve freight transport for essential sectors like coal, steel, and cement, thus strengthening economic growth in the Vidarbha area.

Main aspects consist of enhancing current railway infrastructure, minimizing land acquisition by making use of existing corridors, and optimizing traffic movement at major congestion areas in the Wardha and Chandrapur districts. The initiative improves links with Nagpur and several ports, featuring strong infrastructure such as large and small bridges.

The expected results include enhanced productivity in freight transport, better railway network usage, and reinforced supply chains, which will support local enterprises and the economy. In conclusion, this initiative aims to foster substantial economic development in the area, benefiting establishments such as the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station and Ballarpur Paper Mills, while enhancing the country’s broader economic environment.

To boost line capacity, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved two multitracking projects for Indian Railways aimed at improving transport for passengers and goods. The projects are:

Estimated at Rs 3,399 crore (approx.), these projects are set for completion by 2029-30. They stem from the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan advocating multi-modal connectivity through integrated planning, facilitating seamless movement for people, goods, and services. Covering four districts in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the projects will expand the railway network by about 176 kilometers and enhance connectivity to around 784 villages with a population of 19.74 lakh.

These critical routes support the transport of essential commodities like coal, cement, and petroleum, with an expected additional freight traffic of 18.40 MTPA. As an environmentally friendly transport option, railways will help achieve climate goals, curb oil imports (20 crore litres), and lower CO2 emissions (99 crore kg), akin to planting 4 crore trees.

During construction, the projects will generate approximately 74 lakh human-days of direct employment and streamline operations, thereby supporting sustainable growth and elevating the Prime Minister’s vision for a self-reliant India.

