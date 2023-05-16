Four tiger cubs bring hope and excitement to Nagzira Wildlife Sanctuary

Nagpur: In a significant development, the Nagzira Wildlife Sanctuary, encompassing an area of 150 square kilometers and now part of the Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR), is witnessing a resurgence of its tiger population with the arrival of four tiger cubs, a report in a local English daily said.

This event marks a remarkable occurrence, as it is believed to be the first time since 1970 that a tigress within the sanctuary has given birth to four cubs. The cubs, estimated to be around four months old, were sighted in the tourism zone during a recent morning safari.

Rajas Karnik, a co-pilot with Air India and a regular visitor to Nagzira for the past 12 years, was fortunate to witness the extraordinary sight. During his safari, he observed the mother tiger, known as T4, crossing the road with two cubs while the remaining two waited on the other side. After some time, the remaining two cubs rushed towards their mother, completing the heartwarming scene. Karnik expressed his delight, stating that seeing T4 with four cubs was dream come true for him.

Nikhil Abhyankar, another visitor who hadn’t been to Nagzira for 12 years, decided to make a trip to the sanctuary upon hearing the news of T4 and her cubs. Despite not spotting them during the evening safari, Abhyankar plans to take another safari on the following morning, hoping to catch a glimpse of the rare family.

The presence of these four tiger cubs holds immense significance, not just for conservation efforts but also for the promotion of ecotourism in the region. The news of T4 and her cubs has spread rapidly, leading to an increase in the number of visitors to the sanctuary over the past two days. Local guide Santosh Neware expressed his joy, as the sightings have brought smiles to everyone’s faces and rekindled hope for the future of the sanctuary.

According to the latest tiger estimation exercise conducted in 2022 by the State Forest Department and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) during Phase IV, the NNTR is home to a minimum of 12 tigers. The estimated tiger population within the 653 square kilometers of the NNTR ranges between 12 and 17 individuals. This tiger reserve comprises five protected areas, including Nagzira Koka, New Nagzira, Navegaon sanctuaries, and Navegaon National Park.

Despite the rich biodiversity and pristine forests of the NNTR, the rare sightings of tigers have deterred tourists with a specific interest in these majestic creatures from visiting the park. However, the arrival of T4 and her cubs has sparked newfound hope among guides and Gypsy drivers, who believe that this development will restore the sanctuary’s lost glory. The last tiger sighting in Nagzira, involving T9, a male tiger, occurred nearly a month ago in April.

As conservation efforts continue and news of the tiger family spreads, the Nagzira Wildlife Sanctuary and the wider Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve are poised to attract more visitors, contribute to local ecotourism, and further bolster the conservation of these magnificent creatures in the region.

