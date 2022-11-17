Four sustain burns after chemical leak at research institute in Mumbai

Four staffers, including two women, suffered burn injuries due to a chemical leak at a research institute located at Worli in central Mumbai on Wednesday evening, a civic official said.

As per the preliminary information, the leaked chemical is glycerine.

Advertisement

The chemical leaked from a machine in the testing department of Sasmira institute, the official said.

Advertisement

“Four staffers of the institute suffered burn injuries. They were sent to nearby Jaslok Hospital and later transferred to Airoli burns hospital in Navi Mumbai,” he said.

They are currently undergoing treatment in the intensive case unit at the Airoli hospital, he added.

Of them, a 20-year-old woman suffered 72 per cent burns, a 27-year-old woman 40 per cent injuries, they said, adding that two others sustained 19 to 40 per cent burns.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement