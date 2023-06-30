Four real estate company directors booked for duping man of Rs 20 lakh in Wathoda

Nagpur: Wathoda Police have booked Pradeep Khemchand Khandwani, Director of T Khandwani Builders & Developers Pvt Ltd and three other directors of his company for allegedly duping a senior citizen of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of allotting a rowhouse at Khandwani Town behind Swaminarayan Temple.

The victim, 64-year-old Omprakash Vazirchand Madan, a resident of Agra (UP) often used to visit the city as his in-laws stay in Nagpur. His brother-in-law is a chartered accountant whose client was Pradeep Khandwani. In April 2015, Madan came to know that Pradeep Khandwani, who is the Director of T Khandwani Builders & Developers Pvt Ltd was constructing row houses at Wathoda. As Madan’s relatives are in Nagpur and nearby cities, he intended to purchase a row house in Khandwani’s scheme. He visited the site with his brother-in-law and booked a Row House No. 77 after depositing Rs 20 lakh with the builder. The builder issued a receipt and possession letter on December31, 2017,and promised to complete the finishing and kitchen work within a year, or would pay the rent every month.

Meanwhile, Madan’s son met with an accident and because of COVID pandemic, he did not come to Nagpur for two years. Last year, Madan came to know that Pradeep Khandwani broke the lock of his Row House No 77 and took back the possession. He then sold the same rowhouse to one Govind Ramdas Machhle for Rs 40 lakh and executed the sale deed in latter’s favour on March7, 2022.

Following the victim’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 406, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused Pradeep Khandwani and other directors of his company. Further probe is underway.

