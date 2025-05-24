Four Naxals killed in encounter in Gadchiroli district

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a joint operation, police’s special commando unit C-60 and the CRPF killed four Naxals in an encounter along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in Gadchiroli district on Friday, a senior official said.

The official, in a statement, informed that based on credible intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxal formations on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border near a recently opened FOB (Forward Operating Base) in Kawande area, an operation was launched on Thursday afternoon.

The early-morning encounter took place near the village of Kawande, close to the Indravati River, following a coordinated operation by the Gadchiroli Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).The mission was launched on Thursday, based on credible intelligence inputs about Naxal activity in the area. The joint operation, conducted under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police Ramesh and supervised by Superintendent of Police Neelotpal and DIG Ankit Goyal, involved 12 units of the elite C60 commando force and CRPF personnel — around 300 in total.

Despite heavy rain and difficult terrain, the security forces advanced from Kawande and Nelgunda to set up a cordon along the riverbank. On Friday morning, as the search operation intensified, Naxals opened fire on the commandos, prompting a two-hour firefight. “This operation was marked by strategic precision and remarkable resilience from our forces,” said Inspector General Sandip Patil, who heads Maharashtra’s Anti-Naxal Operations unit.

After the encounter, security personnel recovered the bodies of four Naxals, as well as a cache of arms and supplies, including an automatic Self-Loading Rifle, two .303 rifles, a country-made Bharmar firearm, walkie-talkies, camping gear and Naxal literature.

Officials said there were no casualties among the security forces, underscoring the effectiveness of their training and planning. The area remains under surveillance as the search for other Naxal operatives continues. “This is a major breakthrough,” a senior Gadchiroli Police official said. “These Naxals were attempting to destabilise the region. Their elimination sends a strong message that we remain vigilant and committed to securing the area.”

Gadchiroli, located in eastern Maharashtra, has long been affected by Naxal insurgency. Security forces have intensified their operations in recent years, targeting Maoist hideouts and disrupting their supply chains. The recovery of communication equipment and weapons suggests the group was preparing for further action.

The encounter in Maharashtra comes two days after 27 Naxals, including their top leader Basavaraju, were gunned down by security forces in adjoining Chhattisgarh.

