Four killed in fire at Well Treat Hospital in Nagpur

Nagpur: Four persons including a woman were killed on Friday night after a major fire fire broke out at Wadi based Well Treat Hospital.

The Fire Department received a call at around 8 pm. The fire reportedly started from AC unit of the ICU located on the second floor of the four storey building. Acting swiftly on the call one fire tender from Wadi Fire Station, MIDC Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot. Three Fire Tenders from Nagpur Municipal Corporation Fire and Emergency Services Department and one Turntable Ladder responded to the call, said Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rajendra Uchake and added, “Most of the patients and hospital staff were safely evacuated by Fire personnel along with Nagpur Police. Unfortunately, four casualties were reported in the incident,” he added.

Fire officer of Wadi Municipal Council Rohit Shelare along with his team were first to reach the spot. Fire was confined to second floor only. Staff of hospital tried to put out the fire with the help of fire extinguisher but could not succeed. Fire fighting and rescue operation was completed by 9:30 pm.

CFO Rajendra Uchake, Station Officer Tushar Barahate, Fireman Sharad Dandekar, Rupesh Manke, Shalik Kothe, Shembekar, driver Sunil Dongre participated in the rescue operation.



