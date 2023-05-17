Four goons arrested for attacking shopkeepers in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: Gittikhadan police arrested four goons and are searching for three others for attacking a shopkeeper and forcing other shopkeepers to shut their shops violently. The incident, which took place on May 13 night, created terror in the area. However, the matter was reported to police on May 16 evening.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manish alias Lucky Gurupille (28), Ashish Morris Wilson (26), both residents of Panchsheel Nagar, Gittikhadan, Sandeep Madhukar Prasad Paswan (40), Mithilesh alias Ballu alias Bhoknya Laxmiprasad Yadav (39), both residents of Gawlipura, Gittikhadan. The wanted accused are Martin alias Yash Sudhir Wilson (20), Sudhir Michael Wilson, both residents of Panchsheel Nagar and Lucky Vijay Yadav, resident of Gawlipura, Gittikhadan.

According to police, the gang of seven goons gathered at a public place in the area and attacked a shopkeeper and threatened other shopkeepers. The gang forcibly closed the shops by threatening the shopkeepers. The incident created terror and disturbed peace in the area.

Gittikhadan police, based on a complaint lodged by PSI Sachin Balasaheb Waklekar (32), booked the seven accused under Sections 342, 143, 147, 149, 323, 506 of the IPC read with Section 7 of Criminal Amendment Act. Cops succeeded in arresting four accused while search was on to round up the other three accused.

