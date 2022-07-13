Foundation Day celebrated at The Achievers Pre-School

Advertisement

Nagpur: The 15th Foundation Day was celebrated at The Achievers Pre School on July 8, 2022. The event was celebrated with great liveliness and warmth. It marks the completion of another annual milestone, and an opportunity for the organisation to come together and celebrate its proud history.

Children came dressed up in colourful party attires. A special assembly was conducted where they were enlightened about the significance of foundation day. It was followed by singing of a school action song. A magic show was organised for the children which they enjoyed thoroughly.

Special class wise activities were planned by the event in-charge Anshita Kokas. It was a memorable day for the organisation where the children, teachers and supporters came together to celebrate their special day.

