Former Police Inspector and Colleagues Face Allegations of Threatening Biker at Gunpoint

Nagpur: Pravin Munde, a former in-charge of the Khaparkheda police station and an assistant police inspector, found himself facing legal trouble alongside two other officers, Pradeep Mane and Shailesh Yadav. Their predicament stemmed from an alleged incident in which they were accused of threatening a motorcyclist at gunpoint following a collision. The incident led to the registration of an official complaint at the Koradi police station on a Wednesday.

The Alleged Incident

The incident transpired in June when Munde and his two colleagues were traveling in a private car. Suddenly, they slammed on the brakes, causing Shubham Wahane, the motorcyclist approaching from behind, to suffer severe injuries, including a fractured arm, as he collided with Munde’s car. According to the complaint filed in the high court, following the accident, Munde and his colleagues, dressed in civilian clothing, reportedly threatened Wahane at gunpoint.

Coercion and Fabrication of Records

Claims of Hospital Admission Against Biker’s Wishes and Falsified Documentation

Wahane claimed that he was coerced by Munde and the two police officers to be admitted to a hospital in Kamptee, against his preference. Furthermore, according to the complaint, Munde and his colleagues fabricated records, asserting that Koradi police had taken Wahane to the police station after dispersing a crowd.

Legal Action and Police Chief’s Intervention

Wahane filed his police complaint in July, but when the local authorities initially refused to take action, he sought recourse through the high court. Police chief Amitesh Kumar stepped in upon learning of the petition. As a result, Munde, who had been reassigned to the control room, will be summoned for questioning.

