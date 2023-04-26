Former Nagpur DCP Gajanan Rajmane wins DG Insignia 2023

Nagpur : Gajanan Shivling Rajmane, the former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Nagpur known for his no-nonsense style of policing, and the incumbent Superintendent of Police (SP) of Force One, has been awarded the prestigious Director General’s (DG) Insignia 2023.

The award is given to police personnel for notable service in the line of duty. The State Director General of Police, Rajnish Seth, announced the list of awardees on Wednesday.

Apart from Rajmane, Senior Police Inspectors Dyaneshwar Mukundrao Bhedodkar, Jagvendrasingh Navalsingh Rajputh, Bharat Tukaramji Kshirsagar, and Dhananjay Vikramrao Patil from Nagpur have also won the Director General’s (DG) Insignia 2023, along with a total of 800 cops of Maharashtra Police.

During his tenure as DCP in the Second Capital of the State, Gajanan Rajmane became a household name for his people-centric policing. Meanwhile, criminals from Nagpur city were terrified of him.

Rajmane’s reputation for strict enforcement of the law and order was unparalleled, which earned him a tremendous amount of respect from the law-abiding citizens of Nagpur.

He was also known for his empathetic and compassionate approach towards the community, which made him beloved among the people. However, his strictness and uncompromising attitude towards criminals made him a feared figure among the criminal elements in Nagpur. Even the most hardened criminals thought twice before attempting any illegal activities under his watchful eyes.

Rajmane brought down several white-collar criminals from Nagpur city during his tenure. He also played a pivotal role in driving positive initiatives and was instrumental in combating Covid-19 in Nagpur city.

Shubham Nagdeve

