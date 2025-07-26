Former BJP Leader Caught with Pistol at Nagpur Airport

Advertisement



Nagpur: A former BJP leader from Nagpur has found himself in serious trouble after being caught with a pistol and two live cartridges in his bag at the city’s airport. The incident has added to a growing list of controversies involving BJP leaders in Maharashtra in recent weeks.

According to sources, during a routine security check at Nagpur Airport, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel discovered a firearm and two bullets inside the bag of the former BJP office bearer. Initially, the accused claimed ignorance, stating that he had no idea how the pistol ended up in his bag. However, during further questioning, he eventually admitted that the weapon belonged to him.

The identity of the former BJP leader has not been officially disclosed yet, as the investigation is ongoing. The weapon has been seized and handed over to the local police for further legal action.

Gold Rate 25 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,15,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This incident follows a series of embarrassing controversies for the ruling party. Just days ago, BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s supporters were involved in a physical altercation with NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Jitendra Awhad’s supporters near the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. BJP minister Girish Mahajan was also recently embroiled in a controversy related to an alleged honeytrap case. Additionally, BJP MLA from Jalgaon Jamod, Sanjay Kute, faced allegations after his personal assistant’s name surfaced in connection with a murder investigation.

With this latest airport incident in Nagpur, the BJP finds itself once again under scrutiny, as questions are being raised about the conduct and accountability of its members.

Further details regarding the former leader’s identity and legal proceedings are awaited.