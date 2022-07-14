Fooling people: Shinde Govt cuts petrol price by Rs 5, but increases electricity bills by 20%

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Eknath Shinde Government, it seems, taking the people of Maharashtra for a costly ride. Does the Shinde Government think citizens are fools? On one hand, the State Government on Thursday, July 14, reduced petrol price by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 3, and on the other hand, the Shinde Government hiked monthly electricity bills by up to 20% from this month as power utility firms will levy Fuel Adjustment Charges (FAC) as approved by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission from June 1.

The move will be a big burden on 2.8 crore consumers of MSEDCL, 10.5 lakh consumers of BEST, over 7 lakh of Tata Power and 29 lakh consumers of Adani Electricity in Maharashtra.

As per the reports, the slab-wise rise will be 65 paise per unit for consumption between 1-100 units, Rs 1.45 per unit for 101-300 units, Rs 2.05 per unit for 301- 500 units and Rs 2.35 per unit for 501 and above units. The FAC would be realised from consumers for the June-October billing cycle.

Even the consumers in Below Poverty Line (BPL category) are not spared from the hike as they would have to shell out an extra 25 paise per unit consumption. This is from below 100 units that translates into a hike of Rs 25 per bill. The rates are meant for power connections in the residential category. The increase in bill for consumption up to 100 units will be Rs 65, up to 300 units Rs 355, up to 500 units Rs 765. The increase in FAC in other sectors is much more and that also is going to be ultimately recovered from consumers who are tackling high inflation.

The FAC is being calculated for March, April and May, and will be collected in 5 months till November. “The first FAC will be reflected in the July bill,” said a report. “There was a huge relief for consumers on April 1 as there was no significant hike in power tariff. But the FAC will now pinch our pockets,” said a consumer.

MERC sources said the increase is as per the Regulatory Commission allowing power firms to apply for quarterly FAC in electricity bills. It had given the option to BEST, Tata Power, Adani Electricity and MSEDCL to apply for levying FAC for every quarter in view of the increase in fuel costs due to shortage of domestic coal.

“The cost of imported coal to generate power was high as also the operational costs of gas-based power stations, thereby resulting in FAC being levied,” said a senior MSEDCL official. “This problem of expensive fuel (imported coal) is not just of Mumbai or Maharashtra, but has impacted power discoms across the country,” he pointed out.

Similarly the industries and commercial users are also going to pass on the hike in power rates ultimately to buyers who would be hit double hard now. However consumers should not grumble as during the summer time there was unprecedented increase in demand for power as mercury zoomed upwards quite early.

The hike in the non-domestic sector is Rs. 1.40 in 0-20 kW, Rs. 2.15 in 20 to 50 kW and Rs. 2.55 for 50 kW and more power consumption. For public works the hike is Rs 0.50 in 0-20 kW, Rs 0.75 in 20 to 40 kW and Rs. 1 for 40 kW and more. Even the agriculture sector is going to bear the brunt and for them the hike is Rs. 0.40 for metered pump sets and Rs. 0.65 for non metered.

For the industrial sector it is Re. 1 up to 20 kW, and Rs. 1.20 above 20 kW. At street lights in Gram Panchayat A, B, and C class Municipal Councils the rise is Rs 1/kWh and Rs. 1.25 in Municipal Corporation areas. In HT category also there is a minor increase in FAC to compensate for costly power supplied during the summer.

