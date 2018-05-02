Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Food Garage, Jailer’s Kitchen, Delhi Darbar owners booked for serving liquor to customers

Nagpur: In a swoop down on the restaurants serving and allowing consumption of liquor without permit to its patrons, the State Excise Department has booked owners of three prominent eateries on Wardha road on Monday. The owners of Food Garage, Jailer’s Kitchen and Delhi Darbar located under Beltarodi police station have been booked in this connection.

Excise inspector Raosaheb Kore and API Sakharam Mole got the information that the said hotels were serving liquors openly in their premises without permit or valid license. Following which the sleuths Excise Department under the directives of DCP Zone 4, Nirmala Devi, Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Mohan Varde and Superintendent, Pramod Sonone conducted the raid on Monday night.

A joint team of Excise and Police found the customers consuming liquor. The team had seized liquor worth Rs 12,500 from the customers. Later, cases have been registered against hotel owners Mukesh Govindrao Khawas, Ashish Khadatkar and Gulshan Ghanshyam Datre.

Customers, Parag Paunikar, Parasrao Raskatta, Akshay Meshram, Sameer Jaisingh Dongre, Kailash R Rahulgade, Akash Arvind Jain, Ajinkya Gajbhiye, Mani R Avinash, Krishna Chaitanya, Shubham Komrewar, Patel Badresh, Akshay Imle, Sagar Chavan, Dinesh Mistri and Sanket Kukde under Prohibition Act.

However, all were released after medical check up with a notice. All the customers have been asked to appear before the court on November 13.

Lead by Excise Inspector, Raosaheb Kore the action was executed by Inspector Ashok Shitole, Sunil Sahastrabuddhe, PI (Second) Rajesh Mohore, Sagar Dhidse, Raviraj Sonune, Mukund CHitamwar, Dilip Badbaik, Puja Rekhem, PSI Narhari Fad, Prashant Yerpude, Jawans Rahul Pawar, Nilesh Pandey, Ramesh Kamble and Sanjay Rathod.

