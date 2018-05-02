Food Corporation of India’s Divisional offices of Aurangabad and Amravati to be operational with immediate effect: Shri Raosaheb Danve

Delhi – Two divisional offices of Food Corporation of India (FCI) at Aurangabad and Amravati in Maharashtra will be operational with immediate effect. While announcing this, the Union Minister of State Shri Raosaheb Danvesaid“today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two more offices of FCI in Maharashtra at Aurangabad and Amravati will be operational with immediate effect to facilitate the operations in the Marathwada and Western Vidharbha region.”

Shri Danve added,“with this, the farmers, PDS beneficiaries, NGOs, Government Agencies and end consumers of Marathwada and Western Vidarbha will be benefited in a significant manner. With the opening of these offices, it will be convenient to approach the respective Divisional Offices of FCI to get the work executed efficiently”.

Shri Danve said “the role of Food Corporation of India is of paramount importance in ensuring food security to masses ensured under National Food Security Act. At the same time, the FCI acts as a trusted institution in terms of procurement of produce from the farmers of this nation. FCI through its various offices in the country as well as in the state of Maharashtra has been doing work efficiently. The role of FCI during the COVID times is extremely important and I am proud of the institution for working tirelessly for the people of this nation.”

FCI in the state of Maharashtra was operational through its 06 Divisional Offices including Goa. The present structure of Maharashtra had Divisional Offices at Borivali catering Mumbai and suburban area, at Panvel catering Raigarh, at Pune catering southern Marathwada and Western Maharashtra and konkan belt, at Nagpur catering entire Vidarbha and at Manmad catering Nasik, Khandesh and major portion of Marathwada.

The new Divisional Offices will be operational with immediate effect covering Revenue Districts as shown against each of them. Entire operations of managing storage capacities with day today activities, lifting for Public Distribution System and procurement operation as & when required will be monitored from the Divisional Offices as per Revised Structure.

“Under the guidance of Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Railways and Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyalji, department would continue to work on the direction of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas” given by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji”. Today, I thank Minister Piyush Goyalji for his perpetual guidance and encouragement”headded.

In order to fulfil objectives, FCI operates through Zonal Offices, Regional Offices, Divisional Offices and Depots. There are 05 Zonal Offices (East, West, South, North, North East) & 26 Regional Offices. Based on the revenue districts Divisional Offices are operated under each Regional Office



