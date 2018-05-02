Food And Supplements For Covid Affected And Home Isolated Person

We all know how this pandemic has drastically affected our lives and nowadays every household in every neighbourhood has at least one person who is covid positive. Since, the hospitals are all overcrowded most of the patients are told to stay at home and undergo treatment. Also, if the patient is asymptotic or is mildly affected, then they should prefer staying isolated at home and follow doctor’s instructions.

Covid affects your body severely and can make you really weak from inside. To get out of this you need to provide your body with nutrients that will help to cope up with the adverse effects of the virus. There are a lot of nutrient rich food sources as well as mineral & vitamin tablets that you can take to improve your health conditions, gain stamina, boost immunity, and more. In this article we will talk about food and supplements that can help during this crisis period.

Vitamin C foods and supplements

As soon as you get up in the morning try to drink a cup full of lukewarm water with lemon squeezed into it. We know vitamin C is great for boosting your immunity and is specially recommended to covid affected patients. Minerals, vitamins & supplements play a great role in improving the defence mechanism of our body and therefore, most doctors will recommend that we consume zinc and vitamin C supplements.

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Your body will need N number of nutrients when it becomes weak due to the viral infection. Therefore, you will need to eat a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables to provide your body with an array of vitamins and minerals. You can have vegetables such as carrot, cucumber, spinach or any vegetable that you like. You can consume fresh fruits like watermelon, oranges, sweet lime, bananas, apples, etc. These foods are rich in vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber and water content.

Protein rich foods and supplements

Protein plays a vital role in maintaining all the bodily functions. Consumption of protein rich foods or supplements can protect the patient’s body against muscle loss and also repair the severe damages done to the muscles and tissues. Some of the best protein rich foods include chicken, eggs, milk, cheese, paneer, beans, daal, pea, etc. You can also opt for good quality protein supplements offered by various brands. One must eat at least 75 grams of protein per day.

Conclusion: These dietary supplements and foods will provide the much needed energy to the person who is suffering from covid or has already come out of it. It will help to boost the immune system of the patients so that they do not fall sick easily due to weakness. However, do not forget to consult a doctor and get your RT PCR as well as D-dimer tests done immediately, if you feel any of the symptoms that are common in covid patients. If you test positive do not worry just follow the guidelines provided by your medical practitioner and you will come out battling the virus successfully. Stay happy and safe.



