FM Sitharaman to present union budget at 11AM today

Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2025 on February 1, 2025. The Budget speech is expected to begin at 11:00 AM.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her eighth straight Budget today, and there is a possibility of changes in income tax slabs to provide relief to the middle class. This is also the first full-year Budget of the Modi government’s third term. The 2025 Union Budget is expected to emphasize strengthening India’s manufacturing sector as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision. Key priorities include reducing the tax burden on the middle class, encouraging spending, and ensuring financial stability. The government is likely to focus on boosting investments in manufacturing, infrastructure, and employment generation. Other expected measures include custom duty revisions, skill development programs, and improvements in the agricultural supply chain.

