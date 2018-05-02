    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Nov 12th, 2020
    FM announces Rs 900 cr for COVID-19 vaccine research

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Thursday announced a Rs 900 crore grant to the Department of Biotechnology for COVID-19 vaccine research.

    She said the grant does not cover the actual cost of vaccine and distribution expenses, which will be made separately as and when the vaccine is available.

    She also said that Rs 10,200 crore additional budget outlay will be provided towards capital and industrial expenditure for domestic defence equipment, industrial incentives and infrastructure and green energy.

