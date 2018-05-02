Flying to Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru? Check State-wise Quarantine Rules of Unlock 3

New Delhi: Within two months of the resumption of domestic flights, the total number of passengers flown in the domestic sector has crossed 4 million. This happened despite the airports limiting their planes and states imposing specific quarantine rules for passengers belonging to specific states. West Bengal has barred flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Nagpur

If you are flying out, check these quarantine rules of various states.

All passengers are required to register themselves on Spandana.

website https://www.spandana.ap.gov.in/and obtain clearance prior to booking their tickets.

All symptomatic passengers and all other passengers arriving from Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh shall be sent to Institutional Quarantine for COVID test.

Institutional Quarantine may be at Government facility at no charge or paid quarantine at designated hotels.