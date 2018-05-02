Flood in Kanhan River, Water supply to remain affected for next few days

Kanhan WTP intake wells still submerged.

Water supply to remain affected for next few days in Aasi Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Satranjipura Zones

Nagpur: On the second consecutive day, due to unprecedented heavy downpour in the catchment areas of Kanhan River in Satpura valley and opening of all the 16 gates of Navegaon-Khairy reservoir , there is heavy flood in the Kanhan river. On Sunday water level reduced from 284 meter to 278 meter only. This flood has displaced & damaged numerous low lying households and river bank slum dwellers.



The dunnage materials flowing with the river water and damage of the embankment & retaining structures along the river stream creates maximum damage to the Industrial & household units.

There is a profound impact of this flood at the Kanhan WTP intake wells which are submerged in flood water but still operational at 50% of it’s rated capacity.

This has resulted in reduced clear water pumping to the Nagpur city and is adversely affecting the water supply in Ashi Nagar zone, Satranjipura Zone and Nehru Nagar Zone.

As the river flood condition will take minimum 3-4 days to normalize , the consumers residing in these Zones will be provided restricted water supply.