Published On : Sat, Sep 28th, 2019

Flood in Kanhan River: Water supply from Kanhan WTP to North, East & Central Nagpur affected* #Kanhan River Water level @275 meter.

Nagpur: Following heavy flooding in Kanhan River since Sept 28 morning, the evening water supply on 28th Sept (Saturday) to the Nagpur city, especially in the Nehru Nagar Zone, Lakarganj Zone, parts of Satranji pura zone and Ashi Nagar Zone remained badly affected while on the 29th Sept (Sunday) morning Water supply shall also remain affected in same zones.

Reason flood in Kanhan River.
Since early morning of 28th Sept, 2019 the water level in the Kanhan River started increasing. By evening the river was in full spate and water level recorded at the Kanhan WTP intake Wells was 275.5 m.

It is learned that due to very heavy rainfall in last two days in the Satpura Valley of Madhya Prades on 27th Sept night, all the gates of Totladih dam & Navegaon-Khairy dam was opened by 2.5m. The gate opening is expected to be reduced and finally closed by 29th Sept morning.

It must be mentioned here due to the flooded condition of the Kanhan River the suction strainers of the Intake wells on the right back and left back got blocked in mud, sand, silt and dunnage flowing in with river water. Though the OCW divers are on dufficult task to dive in 20 feet inside the muddy water and clean the strainers, the pumping to the city remained interrupted.

Following such flooding at Kanhan river the evening water supply on 28th Sept to the Nagpur city in the Nehru Nagar Zone, Lakarganj Zone, parts of Satranji pura zone and Ashi Nagar Zone remained badly affected.

Even the 29th Sept (Sunday) morning Water supply shall remain badly affected. NMC-OCW teams are taking care of cleaning activity of strainer in a bid to make full pumping of water supply from Kanhan WTP but following natural issues of flooding the efforts are nor giving expected results. NMC-OCW has appealed citizens to co-operate.

