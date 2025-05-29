Flipkart, Amazon Deepen Fashion Push Into India’s Smaller Cities

Advertisement



Leading ecommerce players Flipkart and Amazon are deepening their push into the fashion segment, with a focus on smaller cities and towns. Flipkart reported that more than 6 million customers purchased ethnic wear in the past year, with nearly 90 per cent of sales driven by repeat buyers. Over half of that shopper volume came from Tier-III and smaller towns.

The core audience remains young, with nearly half of Flipkart’s ethnic wear buyers aged between 25 and 35. This reflects not only growing digital adoption across regions but also evolving fashion preferences among young Indian consumers.

“Ethnic fashion has emerged as a key gateway for new shoppers, particularly from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, where traditional style requirements meet the convenience of online shopping,” said Kunal Gupta, vice-president, Flipkart Fashion.

Amazon Fashion has rebranded its Gen Z-focused store as ‘Serve’, aiming to offer trend-forward fashion across India. The company said it has seen more than 40 per cent year-on-year growth in Tier -II and -III markets. Serve has seen a 3 times increase in Gen Z customers and a 4 times surge in shoppers from cities like Chandigarh, Kochi, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Surat.

