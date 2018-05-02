Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Apr 20th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Flights will resume when COVID-19 is controlled: Govt

    The restrictions on domestic and international flight operations will be lifted when the government is confident that spread of the novel coronavirus has been controlled, and poses no danger to Indians, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday, amidst reports of some airlines doing open bookings.

    In a series of tweets, the minister also said a directive was issued on Sunday to airlines, restraining them from doing open bookings since they did not heed to government’s advice in the matter.

    “I want to once again say that flight restrictions that are in place as a result of India’s fight against COVID-19 will be lifted once we are confident that spread of the virus has been controlled and it poses no danger to our country and people,” he tweeted.

    The minister said,”since some airlines did not heed our advisory and opened bookings, and started collecting money from flyers, a directive was issued to them on 19th April restraining them from doing so. They were also informed that they will be given sufficient notice and time to commence bookings.”

    While government-run Air India stopped the bookings after the government’s advisory, private carriers ignored it and continued taking bookings for travel after May 3, prompting the aviation regulator DGCA to issue a circular on Sunday.

    “All airlines are hereby directed to refrain from booking tickets… Further, the airlines may note that they shall be given sufficient notice and time for restarting operations,” the circular said.

    All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period. However, cargo flights and special flights, permitted by the DGCA, can fly during the duration of the lockdown.

    Meanwhile, several passengers have posted their complaints on social media against Indian airlines for not refunding booking amounts for flights cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown, and instead issuing credit vouchers for future travel.

    On April 16, the aviation ministry said that passengers can ask airlines for full refunds if the bookings were done during the first phase of lockdown for travel up to May 3.

    However, the government has not taken any decision so far on whether full refunds should be issued to passengers who booked their tickets before the lockdown began for travel during the March 25-May 3 period.

    The first phase of the lockdown was from March 25 to April 14, and was later extended by 19 days till May 3.

    Happening Nagpur
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Nagpur Crime News
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Video: Man abuses, thrashes female petrol pump employee in Nagpur, arrested
    Video: Man abuses, thrashes female petrol pump employee in Nagpur, arrested
    Maharashtra News
    शेतकऱ्यांची कर्जमाफी आणि प्रोत्साहनपर अनुदान, दोन्ही आश्वासने पूर्ण करा : बावनकुळे
    शेतकऱ्यांची कर्जमाफी आणि प्रोत्साहनपर अनुदान, दोन्ही आश्वासने पूर्ण करा : बावनकुळे
    उद्योग समूहाने कामगारांच्या सुरक्षेला प्राधान्य द्यावे -पालकमंत्री
    उद्योग समूहाने कामगारांच्या सुरक्षेला प्राधान्य द्यावे -पालकमंत्री
    Hindi News
    नागपूर के शेल्टर होम में मध्य प्रदेश के सर्वाधिक लोग
    नागपूर के शेल्टर होम में मध्य प्रदेश के सर्वाधिक लोग
    ‘ भैय्या क्या करे कामधंदा बंद है, इसलिए अपने गांव जा रहे है ‘
    ‘ भैय्या क्या करे कामधंदा बंद है, इसलिए अपने गांव जा रहे है ‘
    Trending News
    Nagpur Corona Update : 6 more test positive, total cases stand at 79
    Nagpur Corona Update : 6 more test positive, total cases stand at 79
    Nagpur Corona News Today : 4 New Positive, Tally Jumps to 77
    Nagpur Corona News Today : 4 New Positive, Tally Jumps to 77
    Featured News
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    Mighty storms take down Kasturchand Daga’s statue as tree falls on it
    Mighty storms take down Kasturchand Daga’s statue as tree falls on it
    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur Corona Update : 6 more test positive, total cases stand at 79
    Nagpur Corona Update : 6 more test positive, total cases stand at 79
    FDA seizes adulterated edibles worth ₹ 3.49 lakh across Nagpur
    FDA seizes adulterated edibles worth ₹ 3.49 lakh across Nagpur
    शेतकऱ्यांची कर्जमाफी आणि प्रोत्साहनपर अनुदान, दोन्ही आश्वासने पूर्ण करा : बावनकुळे
    शेतकऱ्यांची कर्जमाफी आणि प्रोत्साहनपर अनुदान, दोन्ही आश्वासने पूर्ण करा : बावनकुळे
    नागपूर के शेल्टर होम में मध्य प्रदेश के सर्वाधिक लोग
    नागपूर के शेल्टर होम में मध्य प्रदेश के सर्वाधिक लोग
    ‘ भैय्या क्या करे कामधंदा बंद है, इसलिए अपने गांव जा रहे है ‘
    ‘ भैय्या क्या करे कामधंदा बंद है, इसलिए अपने गांव जा रहे है ‘
    सीताबर्डी भगिनी मंडल ने जरूरतमंदों को बाटी जीवनाआवश्यक वस्तुओ की किट
    सीताबर्डी भगिनी मंडल ने जरूरतमंदों को बाटी जीवनाआवश्यक वस्तुओ की किट
    उद्योग समूहाने कामगारांच्या सुरक्षेला प्राधान्य द्यावे -पालकमंत्री
    उद्योग समूहाने कामगारांच्या सुरक्षेला प्राधान्य द्यावे -पालकमंत्री
    नागपुर में ४ नये कोरोना मरीजों की पुष्टि, राज्‍य में और बढ़ी संक्रमितों की संख्‍या
    नागपुर में ४ नये कोरोना मरीजों की पुष्टि, राज्‍य में और बढ़ी संक्रमितों की संख्‍या
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    Nagpur Corona News Today : 4 New Positive, Tally Jumps to 77
    Nagpur Corona News Today : 4 New Positive, Tally Jumps to 77
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145