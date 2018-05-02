‘Flawed’ State Govt decisions creating hurdles in ‘Housing for All’ scheme: Bawankule

Nagpur: Senior BJP leader and former Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday said that the two separate decisions taken by State Urban Development Department and Rural Development Department are riddled with anomalies and thus creating hurdles in implementation of ‘Housing for All by 2022’ scheme.

In letters sent to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Guardian Minister Nitin Raut and Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar, Bawankule pointed the anomalies in the decisions of the two State Government departments taken on November 17, 2018 and February 16, 2018 regarding ‘Housing for All by 2022’ scheme. “The flawed decisions have created hurdles for people in regularising encriachments at Gram Panchayat level,” Bawankule pointed out.

The BJP leader said that according to Urban Development Department decision, maximum 1500 sq ft encroachments on government land would be regularised in Nagar Palika, Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad limits. No charges are to be recovered for this from encroachers belonging to scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and other banckward class category people. On the other hand, for other category people, 10 percent charges up to 500-1000 sq ft and 25 percent charges up to 1000-1500 sq ft will be levied, Bawankule said. He further stated that the District Collectors and Sub-Divisional Officers have been authorised to regularise government land encroachments in Municipal Corporations and Class A Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat limits.

“According to Rural Development Department decision, members of some families who have encroached on government lands and staying in Gram Panchayat areas before 1-1-2000, would be levied 50 percent charges up to 500 sq ft and 150 percent up to 500-2000 sq ft of encroached land,” Bawankule said in his letters sent to the ministers. “Since the labourers and poor farmers at Gram Panchayat level are not financially sound it is not possible for them to pay the charges,” he asserted.

“The State Government should implement the “Housing for All by 2022” scheme based only on the decision taken by Urban Development Department so that the people at Gram Panchayat level would benefit and they would get their rightful houses under the scheme,” Bawankule said.