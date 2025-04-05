Flag March in Nagpur Amid Tensions Over Wakf Bill

Advertisement



Nagpur, April 5 – Following the recent approval of the Wakf Bill in Parliament, tensions have escalated in several parts of the country. Protests and statements by several Muslim leaders and clerics, some calling for Shaheen Bagh-style demonstrations, have prompted security agencies across India to heighten vigilance.

In response to the situation, Nagpur Police, under the leadership of Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Singhal, conducted a massive flag march through the city late Friday night. Approximately 5,000 police personnel participated in the operation aimed at showcasing police readiness and reassuring the public.

Gold Rate 04 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 90,500/- Gold 22 KT 84,200 /- Silver / Kg - 93,500 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The flag march commenced at Mayo Chowk and traversed key areas including Agrasen Chowk, Chitroli Chowk, Kelibagh Road, Badkas Chowk, Old Mangalwari, Gandhi Gate, Tilak Statue Chowk, Gandhi Sagar Chowk, Cotton Market, Bardi Bazaar, Variety Chowk, and Samvidhan Chowk before concluding at the Police Headquarters.

The initiative follows recent incidents of communal violence in the city and is part of the police’s broader strategy to maintain law and order during the upcoming Ram Navami celebrations. Authorities are paying special attention to sensitive areas, using the flag march as a tool to build confidence among citizens and deter any disruptive elements.

Tight Watch on Social Media

Nagpur Police have identified misinformation spread via social media as a major factor behind recent unrest. In response, the department has ramped up monitoring of online platforms. Officials warned that strict action will be taken against those spreading provocative or hateful content.

An official advisory urged residents not to believe in rumors and to report any suspicious activity. “Any individual found inciting violence or posting inflammatory content will face serious consequences,” the advisory stated.

With enhanced patrols, surveillance, and public engagement efforts underway, Nagpur Police affirmed their commitment to preserving peace and communal harmony in the city.

Advertisement