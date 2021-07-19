Five young women, youth duped of Rs 9.18 lakh on pretext of job in Metro Rail

Nagpur: Five young women and a youth were duped to the tune of Rs 9.18 lakh by a con man on the pretext of providing them a job as TravellingTicket Examiner (TTE) supervisor in Nagpur Metro Rail. Wadi police have booked the fraudster and have launched a probe into the matter.

The accused, Gaurav Ashok Uke (27), is a resident of Ashok Layout, Surabardi. According to police, Uke lured the complainant Apurva Arun Ramteke (25), a resident of Plot No. 11, Navneet Nagar, Sudarshan Society, and four others by promising them the job of TTE supervisor in Metro Rail. Apart from Apurva, the accused also took money from Rohit Yeshwant Meshram (24), Mitali Arun Mesham (23), Pranjal Arun Bagde (19), Deesha Arvind Bhoskar (27) and Rashmi Arvind Bhoskar (23). The accused had also sent a bogus appointment letter by email to the victims, police said. The fraud took place between July 2019 and July 17, 2021. After realising the fraud, the victims approached the Wadi police and lodged a complaint.

Wadi police booked the accused Gaurav Uke under Sections 420, 465 and 468 of IPC and launched a probe into the matter.

It may be recalled that Maha Metro has repeatedly cautioned the job seekers to be aware of ‘misleading’ and ‘fake’ advertisements in circulation on social media regarding recruitment in Maha Metro. According to Maha Metro, it was in no way related to the advertisement in circulation on social media. Maha Metro does not go for recruitment through third parties. It issues details of the recruitment on their website www.mahametro.org and reputed newspapers. People have been requested to ascertain the details of any information they receive regarding Maha Metro, by visiting the official website or by personally visiting Metro Bhavan or by calling toll-free number 18002700557, Maha Metro said.