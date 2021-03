Five upsets including second seed at AITA-MSLTA Under-14 National Tennis tournament

Nagpur: Arnav Paparkar, Sohini Mohanty, Aishwarya Jadhav, T Sai Janvi and Laxmi Dandu upset seeded players to move into quarter-final round in their respective group at the AITA-MSLTA Boys and Girls Under-14 National tournament being hosted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) at their GA Ranade Tennis Complex in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In the biggest upset of the day, Sohini Mohanty of Odisha toppled second seeded Riya Sachdeva of Delhi 6-3, 6-2, while Aishwarya Jadhav upset fifth seeded Thaniya Gogulamanda of Telangana 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

T Sai Janvi of Karnataka stunned sixteenth seeded Saijayani Banerjee of West Bengal 6-3, 6-2, while Laxmi Dandu of Telangana shocked eighth seeded Shagun Kumari of Uttar Pradesh 6-1, 6-1.

In the U-14 boys event, Maharashtra’s Arnav Paparkar surprised eighth seeded Siddhant Sharma 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-3.

Top seeded Pranav Rethin, second seed Krish Tyagi of Karnataka, third seeded Tejas Ahuja of Haryana, fifth seeded Mahalingam Khadhavel of Tamil Nadu, sixth seeded Venkat Batlanki of Telangana, seventh seeded Senjam Ashwajit of Manipur, unseeded Sri Pranav Tamma of Telangana were the other boys to make the last-eight stage.

In the girls’ category, Maharashtra player Asmi Adkar stopped the winning run of giant-killer Mahika Khanna of Uttar Pradesh 6-3, 6-1 to book her place in the last eight.

RESULTS (Pre-quarter-finals)

Under-14 boys singles

1-Pranav Rethin RS (TN) bt Samarth Sahita (Mah) 6-3, 6-4

6-Venkat Batlanki (TS) bt Rayan Koothrat (Ker) 7-5, 4-6, 6-4

3-Tejas Ahuja (Har) bt Rajini Ruruik (Kar) 6-2, 6-1

7-Senjam Ashwajit (Man) bt Arnav Bishoyi (TS) 6-0, 6-1

5-Mahalingam Khadhavel (TN) bt Arya Kallambella (Kar) 6-4, 6-4

Sri Pranav Tamma (TS) bt Shourya Samala (TS) 7-6(3), 6-1

Arnav Paparkar (Mah) bt 8-Siddhant Sharma (Har) 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-3

2-Krish Tyagi (Kar) bt Hitesh Chauhan (PB) 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.

Under-14 girls singles

Asmi Adkar (Mah) bt Mahika Khanna (UP) 6-3, 6-1

Aishwarya Jadhav (Mah) bt 5-Thaniya Gogulamanda (TS) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

T Sai Janvi (Kar) bt 16-Saijayani Banerjee (WB) 6-3, 6-2

10-Laxmi Dandu (TS) bt 8-Shagun Kumari (UP) 6-1, 6-1

7-Sanjana Devineni (Kar) bt Vanya Srivastav (Kar) 6-4, 6-2

4-Saumitra Verma (UK) bt Q-Aahan 6-0, 7-5

6-Kanumuri Ikaraju (TS) bt Q-Sree Tanvi Dasari (Kar) 6-0, 7-5

Sohini Mohanty (Odisha) bt 2-Riya Sachdeva (Del) 6-3, 6-2.