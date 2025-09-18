Five Police Inspectors transferred in Nagpur

Nagpur: Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal has transferred five Senior Police Inspectors in the Nagpur Police Commissionerate.

Senior Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Bhedodkar of Hudkeshwar Police Station has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Senior Police Inspector Hridaynarayan Yadav of Imambada Police Station has been given charge of Hudkeshwar Police Station. PI Jaywant Patil, previously at Nandanvan Police Station, will now handle Imambada Police Station.

Senior Police Inspector Mukund Thakre of Sakkardara Police Station has also been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing. Additionally, Police Inspector Pramod Pore from the Traffic Branch has been promoted to the rank of Senior Police Inspector and will take charge of Sakkardara Police Station.