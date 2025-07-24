Five Minor Girls Rescued at Nagpur Railway Station Under ‘Operation Nanhey Farishtey’

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a swift and sensitive operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Nagpur rescued five minor girls under “Operation Nanhey Farishtey” on Tuesday, July 22. The rescue took place during routine patrolling near tents set up for Urs Mela devotees at Platform No. 8 of Nagpur Railway Station.

Sub-Inspector V.P. Singh and his team noticed the girls in a suspicious condition and immediately alerted Woman Head Constable Manju Sharma. As the girls were unable to provide satisfactory responses when questioned, they were brought to the RPF Post Nagpur for further inquiry.

Gold Rate 24 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,500 /- Gold 22 KT 92,500 /- Silver/Kg 1,15,500 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In the presence of Childline representative and Sub-Inspector Jhuma Ingle, the girls were counselled with compassion. It was revealed that they had run away from another city without informing their parents, fearing scolding for coming home late.

For the safety and well-being of the girls, the RPF followed due procedure, including medical examination at Mayo Hospital, before safely transferring them to a Government Girls’ Shelter Home. The minors will remain under care until they are reunited with their families.

This timely and coordinated effort highlights RPF Nagpur’s commitment to child safety and protection.