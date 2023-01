Five ESR’s in Hanuman Nagar Zone to be cleaned between Jan 16 to 23

Omkar Nagar (Old) ESR on 16th, Omkar Nagar (New) on 17, Nalanda Nagar on 19, Sree Nagar on 20 and Mhalgi Nagar on Jan 23.



Nagpur: NMC- OCW in its endevour to supply good quality potable water to the residents of Nagpur city cleaned five ESR’s in the very first week of January-2023. Moving ahead it has been planned to clean Five ESR’s from Hanuman Nagar zone in between January 16 to 23.

The ESR’s to be cleaned are Omkar Nagar (Old) ESR on 16th January (Monday), Omkar Nagar (New) on January 17 (Tuesday) , Nalanda Nagar on Jan 19 (Thursday), Sree Nagar on Jan 20 (Friday) and Mhalgi Nagar on Jan 23 (Monday) respectively

On the day of Tank cleaning the following pockets of the respective Command areas will remain affected for water supply:

Omkar Nagar (Old) ESR on 16th Jan,(Monday): Abhay Nagar, Kashi Nagar, Shatabdi Nagar, Jugal Layout, Chafle Layout, Rajeshree Nagar, Renuka Vihar Colony, Mahatma Fule Vasahat, Hari Om Nagar, Gajanan Nagar, 85 Plot, Ratan Nagar, Saket Nagar, Ekta Society.Jogi Nagar, Rahate Toli, Ramteke Nagar

Omkar Nagar (New) ESR 17th Jan (Tuesday) :Raghavendra soc, Chandika nagar, Chincthamani Nagar, SHahu nagar, Alankar nagar, Awadut nagar, Akash nagar, Green Planet Soc, Shesh Nagar

Nalanda Nagar ESR 19th (Thursday) : Banerjee Layout, Rameshwari Road, Bhagwan Nagar, Parvati Nagar, Jai Bhim Nagar,

Sree Nagar GSR on 20th (Friday): Shri nagar,Suyog Nagar,Saket Nagar,Arwind Soc,Ujwal Soc,Viajaynand Soc(Behind Mehla Bank)Borkute LayOut,New Lok kalyan Soc,Nagar Vikas Soc,FCI Soc,Jai Durga Lay out,Gurudatt Soc,Mhada Colony,Venuvan Soc,Milin Soc,Swami Swaroopanand Soc,Dinprajahit Soc,Sai Krupa Soc,Sarvata Nagar,Navnath Soc,Ramkrushna Soc,

Mahalgi Nagar (Hudkeshwar ) on 23rd Jan (Monday) : Mahakali nagar, adhyapak nagar, amar nagar, New Amar Nagar, janaki nagar, vittal nagar, sanjay gandhi nagar, shiv sakthi nagar, Saraswati Nagar, Shree ram Nagar, Luv Kush Nagar, Dhangawali Nagar, Sanmarg Naagar, Bhole Baba Nagar, Vigyan Nagar

It is also noteworthy that during the period of Cleaning there will not be any water supply in these areas even through Tankers . Hence the citizens residing in these areas are requested to make arrangements for temporary storage well in advance.

