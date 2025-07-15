First look: Tesla’s Model Y

While there has been much speculation around Tesla’s plans for India, Union Minister for Heavy Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy, had earlier clarified in June that Tesla is currently not interested in manufacturing vehicles in India.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik inaugurated the Tesla showroom in Mumbai today. The electric vehicle (EV) giant will open its India showroom on Tuesday morning at the Maker Maxity Mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. Earlier, Tesla on Friday through its India-focused X (formerly Twitter) handle posted a teaser that read “Coming soon,” along with a graphic that indicated Tesla’s presence in India would begin this month, July 2025.