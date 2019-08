Mumbai’s most famous of Sarvajanik Ganpatis, Lalbaugcha Raja, was unveiled on Friday evening, two days ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

This year, a model of Chandrayaan-2 is shown in the idol’s background.

Lalbaugcha Raja, known as the ‘one who fulfills all wishes’, has entered its 86th year.

Here’s the first look of the idol.