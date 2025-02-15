First honour for Nagpur: NMC to get 40 e-buses under PM E-Bus Scheme in May

Nagpur: As part of the PM E-Bus Seva initiative, the Central Government is set to roll out electric buses across various cities in India, with Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) receiving the first allocation. Under this initiative, 40 electric buses will arrive in May 2025, marking a significant step toward strengthening Nagpur’s sustainable public transport system.

A central team from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), New Delhi, visited Nagpur on Friday to assess the progress of the project. The team expressed satisfaction over the ongoing preparations by the NMC Transport Department.

Officials present during the review includeRam Paunikar, Deputy Team Leader, MoHUA, Amandeep Kumar, Senior Transport Planner, Mishra, Advisor, Kalyan Reddy, JBM Company Representative, and senior officials from CESL and bus suppliers

From NMC, officials including Transport Manager Vinod Jadhav, Administrative Officer Ravindra Page, Operations Manager Rajiv Ghatole, Deputy Engineer Kedar Mishra, and Electrical Engineer Prashant Kalbande were present.

Development of Khapri & Koradi depots underway

To support the expansion of Nagpur’s bus transportation system, the Central Government has sanctioned a total of 150 electric buses for the city. Additionally, Khapri and Koradi depots will be upgraded with modern infrastructure under this initiative. Koradi depot is expected to be fully operational by April 2025. Mahavitaran (MSEDCL) has almost completed the 33KV high-tension power supply line for Koradi. Infrastructure development and power connection work for both depots is currently underway.

Nagpur to become a key e-bus hub

With dedicated funding from the Central Government, Nagpur is poised to become a leading city in India’s electric public transport network. The PM E-Bus Seva initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions, improve urban mobility, and provide efficient and eco-friendly transport solutions to citizens.